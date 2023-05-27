JONESBORO — A medical examiner at the Arkansas Crime Lab in Little Rock ruled the death of a Trumann man at the Craighead County Detention Center was caused by acute peritonitis.
Timothy Wade Williams, 60, of the 12500 block of Walnut Grove Lane, died after being transported to St. Bernards Medical Center by ambulance, Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Friday.
Acute peritonitis is a serious surgical emergency caused by a number of diseases. Early surgical treatment along with antibiotics, followed by aggressive resuscitation can yield improved outcomes in patients with peritonitis, according to the National Institutes of Health’s website.
Williams was in the shower at the jail when he collapsed on May 17. Another inmate contacted a jailer and Williams was helped to his feet and taken by wheelchair to the jail’s medical facility.
Last week, Sheriff Marty Boyd said it was 6:50 a.m. when detention center employees were notified that Williams was experiencing a medical problem. Boyd said Williams was conscious at the time he was taken to the jail’s medical facility.
“The medical examiner said there was no other medical cause (for Williams’ death),” Rolland said.
He said he plans to meet with Williams’ family next week. Detective Charles Garr, who led the sheriff’s office investigation, has already spoken with the family, Rolland said.
Williams was arrested by Jonesboro police at about 1:30 a.m. May 12 in the 2600 block of Red Wolf Boulevard, according to a Jonesboro police report, in response to a domestic disturbance. He was arrested on suspicion of five misdemeanors – resisting arrest, public intoxication, obstructing governmental operations, disorderly conduct and third-degree battery.
When officers arrived, they were told by witnesses that Williams was seen beating a 30-year-old woman.
Williams was found by officers outside the store on Red Wolf in his white Ford F-150 truck.
Officer Lance McGinnis wrote in his report that Williams refused to get out of the vehicle. After talking with him, Williams started to comply. But when he stepped out of the vehicle he became more aggravated, McGinnis wrote.
After getting Williams handcuffed, emergency medical technicians checked out McGinnis and Williams before Williams was taken to the detention center.
Body camera footage showed Williams was Tased three times during his arrest.
Commented