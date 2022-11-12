JONESBORO — Two public meetings are scheduled next week to discuss upcoming road projects in the area, including the proposed widening of Arkansas 351 at Hilltop.
From 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission will host a public forum to discuss the projects outlined in the upcoming 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program.
A draft of the complete document is set to be released early next week for public comment, Alan Pillow, the commission’s executive director said.
That meeting will be held in the first floor conference room of the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
On Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting about the proposed widening of Arkansas 351 at Hilltop.
That meeting will occur from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Family Fellowship Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 2441 North Old Greensboro Road.
The plans call for widening the road from two to five lanes from Pleasant View Drive to north of Peachtree Avenue. It will include four 11-foot travel lanes with one 12-foot, two-way left turn lane, and curb and gutter. The east side of the highway will include a five-foot-wide sidewalk and the west side will include a 10-foot-wide side path.
The project also includes installing a storm sewer system, extending and replacing existing cross drain pipes, erosion control, earthwork and asphalt concrete hot mix pavement.
The project website will provide a video presentation, the ability to view and download meeting materials and exhibits and a place to provide online comments. All exhibits and information presented on the website will also be available at the in-person meeting.
The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.
