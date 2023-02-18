JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a public comment hearing Tuesday to provide details of a proposed $25 million grant application that would fund trails to connect Jonesboro, Brookland and Paragould and Lake Frierson and Crowley’s Ridge state parks.

The meeting will be from 3-4 p.m. at the chamber office at 1709 E. Nettleton Ave.

