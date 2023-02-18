JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a public comment hearing Tuesday to provide details of a proposed $25 million grant application that would fund trails to connect Jonesboro, Brookland and Paragould and Lake Frierson and Crowley’s Ridge state parks.
The meeting will be from 3-4 p.m. at the chamber office at 1709 E. Nettleton Ave.
A similar event is planned for 4-5 p.m. Thursday at the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, 300 W. Court St.
As the region’s largest city, Jonesboro is the lead applicant for the grant, Regina Burkett, Jonesboro’s grants coordinator, said. Under a memorandum of understanding among the five governmental entities that would benefit from the grant, each entity will manage the portion of trails that go through their jurisdiction.
Burkett said the cities and counties joining forces for this proposed U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE (Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant helps the likelihood of winning.
“They love regional,” Burkett said of federal decision-makers.
The Jonesboro City Council will consider a resolution Tuesday evening to join the regional project.
The Paragould City Council endorsed the plan Monday.
If approved, $18 million would be used to complete 21 miles of the One Jonesboro Quality of Life and Connectivity Master Plan, including completing the A-STATE and University Heights Link, Joe Mack Campbell Link and the upper portion of the Red Wolf Way regional loop.
Craighead County has already received funding for a multi-use gravel trail along Arkansas 141 that will connect to Greene County.
Paragould and Greene County propose $6 million to link the 8-Mile Creek trail to Crowley’s Ridge State Park and Lake Frierson State Park.
Brookland would receive $200,000 for installation of a public transit bus stop.
Burkett said the federal government will announce its decision this fall.
