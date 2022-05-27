JONESBORO — The Craighead County Veterans Memorial Foundation will host Memorial Day ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. at the County Courthouse, Main Street and Washington Avenue.
The event will mark the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Dutch Harbor, Alaska, on June 3, 1942, during which Jonesboro native PFC Roy Wiles was killed in action. Wiles served in the Army’s 206th Coast Artillery Regiment.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1991 in Jonesboro is named after Wiles. The post was dedicated and named for Wiles on Sept. 16, 1945.
Retired Army Col. Damon Cluck, who commanded the 206th Field Artillery during Operation Iraqi Freedom, will be the featured speaker.
Robert Murphy, commander of the VFW Roy Wiles Post 1991, will also speak.
W. Danny Honnoll, commander of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron No. 21, will emcee the ceremonies.
Veteran Honor Guard, Crowley’s Ridge Sons of the American Revolution Honor Guard, Ladies Auxiliaries service organizations and the Col. R.G. Shaver Sons of Confederate Veterans Honor Guard are taking part in this year’s observance of Memorial Day.
Following the ceremonies downtown, the VFW will host an “Honor and Remember” ceremony at 10 a.m. at the post, 300 N. Airport Road.
Cluck will be the keynote speaker, presenting a history of the regiment along with newly restored 206th battle flags, known as regimental colors.
Following the program, the VFW will open a commemorative 206th display room with artifacts and military memorabilia of the regiment.
A “To the Nickel Toast” will be made to commemorate the nickel toss in 1941 done by the commanders of the 206th and the New Mexico’s 200th Coastal Artillery to determine which regiment would be shipped to the Philippines and which would go to Alaska, Murphy said.
New Mexico won and chose the Philippines. He said that regiment was decimated during WWII.
Cluck is currently executive director of the Arkansas National Guard Foundation, whose mission is to provide charitable and educational support to the members of the Arkansas National Guard, veterans and other charitable organizations that support veterans and their communities.
He received a degree in history from Arkansas State University in 1990, a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College and a law degree from the University of Memphis in 1996.
He was previously a criminal defense attorney in Texas.
Following the ceremony, the NEA Bikers for Bikers, in conjunction with the Post 1991 Unit 8 Riders, will host the annual “Honor Ride & Remembrance” ride to the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at Birdseye.
Sign-up for the ride begins at 11 a.m. at the post with departure scheduled for 2 p.m.
The county’s veterans foundation is made up of members of the local American Legion Pickett Post 21, Veterans of Foreign Wars Roy Wiles Post 1991, Disabled American Veterans No. 26, Military Order of the Purple Heart Sgt Eric Smallwood and Sons of the American Legion Squadron No. 21.
All events are open to the public.
