Memorial Day

Greg Hogue, state president of the Sons of the American Revolution, participates in the Memorial Day ceremonies Monday in Jonesboro.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — Memorial Day was observed in Jonesboro by veterans spanning from World War II through the Iraqi wars on Monday at the Craighead County Courthouse.

William Gott, 95, of Jonesboro, served in the Army from World War II through the Korean War.