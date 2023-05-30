JONESBORO — Memorial Day was observed in Jonesboro by veterans spanning from World War II through the Iraqi wars on Monday at the Craighead County Courthouse.
William Gott, 95, of Jonesboro, served in the Army from World War II through the Korean War.
Gott, who also served as a Marine, was stateside in WWII and went to Korea in the 1940s and 50s.
He was the oldest veteran to attend.
Danny Honnell spearheaded the event, which garnered a large crowd at the courthouse, had speakers from the military and an honor guard including those representative of the Revolutionary War through Iraqi war veterans.
Approximately 100 people were in attendance, including Marvin Day, the Craighead County judge.
Among the speakers were retired Army Maj. Rich Norris and Brian Mason, a retired lieutenant colonel, from Arkansas State University.
