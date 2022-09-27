JONESBORO — A Memphis man was charged with attempted criminal second-degree murder Monday after Poinsett County sheriff’s Capt. Jeremy Winkles said he forced a man from the car the suspect was driving onto Interstate 555 on Sunday.

William Baggett, 35, of Memphis, is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center. The victim, an Olive Branch, Miss., resident is in critical condition at The Regional Medical Center in Memphis with severe head injuries, Winkles said Monday.