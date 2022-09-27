JONESBORO — A Memphis man was charged with attempted criminal second-degree murder Monday after Poinsett County sheriff’s Capt. Jeremy Winkles said he forced a man from the car the suspect was driving onto Interstate 555 on Sunday.
William Baggett, 35, of Memphis, is being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center. The victim, an Olive Branch, Miss., resident is in critical condition at The Regional Medical Center in Memphis with severe head injuries, Winkles said Monday.
The incident occurred at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday between the Payneway and Marked Tree exits on I-555, Winkles said.
Baggett is also being held for possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams.
Two women, Danielle Manuel, 20, of Olive Branch, and Shelby Ross, 30, of Memphis, were passengers in the vehicle and are facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams. The women were released on bond Monday after appearing before a district court judge.
Winkles said that based on statements by the two women a verbal altercation between Baggett and the victim escalated inside of the vehicle with Baggett forcing the victim from the vehicle.
Baggett’s bond was set at $200,000 on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.