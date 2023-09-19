JONESBORO — A Memphis man stands accused of firing gunshots from a vehicle near the Arkansas State University campus.
Christopher Lavell Hill, 25, was ordered held in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge Hill with felony unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and fleeing. He also faces misdemeanor reckless driving charges.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisting a Jonesboro police officer on a traffic stop in the area of Marion Berry Parkway and East Johnson Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s Detective Charles Garr said in a probable cause affadavit.
The deputies said they heard several gunshots near their location then spotted a car speeding southbound on Melrose Street.
Deputy Allen Drum tried to conduct a traffic stop on the speeding vehicle, but the car turned around westbound on Johnson, accelerating to about 70 mph, Garr wrote in the affidavit. During the chase, speeds ranged from 70 to 90 mph. Garr said Jonesboro officer Greg Trout deployed spike strips near Main Street, successfully disabling three of the four tires on the speeding vehicle.
However, “The vehicle continued on Johnson Avenue at approximately 70-80 mph,” Garr said. Deputies were able to take Hill into custody just west of the North Culberhouse Street intersection. Trout and Deputy Corey Raines reported finding a semiautomatic handgun in the glove compartment of the car and the barrel of the gun was still warm, Garr said.
“Hill said he shot because three black males came up and pointed guns at him while he was sitting in his car,” Garr wrote.
