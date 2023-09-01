JONESBORO — A 26-year-old North Little Rock man told police Wednesday night that he and his 21-year-old brother from Wynne were robbed at gunpoint outside a convenience store in the 1700-block of East Johnson Avenue as they attempted to buy gas.
According to information released by the Jonesboro Police Department, three male suspects committed the robbery shortly before 9 p.m.
A Graco AR pistol, worth $1,200, and $800 cash was reported as stolen in the incident.
Among other reports filed on Wednesday, a locksmith lost some of the tools of his trade after someone broke into a service vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 900 block of Links Circle. The stolen property included an auto key programmer, valued at $3,305, 100 key blanks and more than $400 cash.
Two separate car break-ins were reported in the 300 block of North Bridge Street. In both cases, the thieves broke a window to gain entry to the vehicles, but what was stolen was of little monetary value.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.