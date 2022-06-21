JONESBORO — The attorney for River Diamondstone Glasgow is seeking a mental evaluation for his client, who’s charged with first-degree murder.
Glasgow is charged in the April 2, 2020, shooting death of Jonathan Morgan, 39, of Jonesboro.
The trial was originally scheduled to begin this month but has been continued until September, court records show.
The Jonesboro Police Department responded to a shots heard call at about 10:50 p.m. near the intersection of Brazos Street and Parkwood Road. When officers arrived, they saw the victim, with a gunshot wound to the head near a silver 2016 Ford Fiesta, according to reports.
Glasgow, now 24, of Jonesboro, exited a home on the 2300 block of Brazos Street and told police that he shot Morgan, according to the probable cause affidavit. Witnesses say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Glasgow and Morgan.
“The altercation escalated and River Glasgow went back into the residence, retrieved a firearm and came back outside and begin firing rounds at the victim and other victims that arrived in the same vehicle,” the affidavit read.
Glasgow was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.
Officers tended to the victim until emergency medical services arrived on the scene. Morgan was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, where he later died, according to the incident report.
The suspect was unarmed during his arrest and was suspected of using drugs, the report states.
Glasgow’s attorney, Alvin Simes of Forrest City, filed a motion Monday seeking a mental evaluation for his client:
The court should order a report on the forensic examination, which shall include:
A description of the nature of the examination;
A diagnosis of the mental condition of defendant;
An opinion as to defendant’s capacity to understand the proceedings against him and to assist effectively to his own defense;
An opinion as the extent, if any, to which the capacity of defendant to appreciate the criminality of his conduct or to conform his conduct to the requirements of law was impaired to the time of the alleged conduct;
An opinion as to the capacity of defendant to have the culpable mental state that is required to establish an element of the offense charged;
If the examination cannot be conducted because of the unwillingness of the defendant to participate therein, the report shall so state and shall include, if possible, an opinion as to whether such unwillingness of the defendant is the result of mental disease or defect; and
The results of an examination of defendant’s intelligence quotient.
Glasgow is being held on a $2 million bond in the Craighead County Detention Center.
Deputy Prosecutor Martin Lilly is handling the case for the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.