JONESBORO — In the aftermath of COVID-19, many people are in need of mental health care, and the Hispanic Center’s “Salud Mental para Todos” or “Mental Health for All” program seeks to offer help to the Hispanic community.
Hispanic Center Executive Director Gina Gomez said on Friday the “Mental Health for All” program, which started last year, is an important resource for the Hispanic community.
“In our country, it isn’t always easy to ask for mental help,” Gomez said, noting that help can be especially hard for some Hispanic people to get due to fear of social stigma or because they simply can’t afford it.
“After COVID, there were a lot of people who needed mental health and a lot without insurance,” Gomez continued, noting that the “Mental Health for All” program is possible through the help of a Blue and You Foundation Grant, which helps pay for the services and provide discounted rates.
The first four sessions are free, and the following sessions are only $50 per session, which she said is affordable compared to what many places charge.
“Working with the Blue and You Foundation has been wonderful,” Gomez said. “It is really easy to talk to them and it is nice to be able to have an open conversation with a funder.”
There are sessions that deal with everything from depression to teen pregnancy. The program is open to all ages with both individual sessions online and group sessions available, as well, Gomez said.
She said being able to speak about mental health issues in their primary language is also a benefit of the program.
“It’s hard if you have to have an interpreter, because you are not as open,” she said.
Gomez said that Hispanic Center Interpreter and Community Health Navigator Gaby Suarez has done a wonderful job of letting people know about the program.
Suarez said on Friday that it has taken some time for word to spread, but they are finally starting to get calls asking about the program.
“We have started receiving a lot of referrals from families and friends,” she said.
She said there are three therapists, who are from Hispanic countries as well, which lets people connect with them better because they have similar situations in their lives.
Gomez added they can also refer bilingual individuals to local therapists if needed.
Suarez said that people have told her how the sessions have benefited them and of the positive impact that it has made on their lives.
She said since the program began they have served 12 people through individual sessions and 97 people in group sessions, having provided 46 group sessions in total.
