Licensed Certified Social Worker Joselee Rivera speaks to a group about mental health during a recent session as part of the Hispanic Center’s “Salud Mental para Todos” (Mental Health for All) at the Hispanic Center in Jonesboro.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — In the aftermath of COVID-19, many people are in need of mental health care, and the Hispanic Center’s “Salud Mental para Todos” or “Mental Health for All” program seeks to offer help to the Hispanic community.

Hispanic Center Executive Director Gina Gomez said on Friday the “Mental Health for All” program, which started last year, is an important resource for the Hispanic community.