JONESBORO — Two men came before District Judge David Boling on Wednesday on charges of possessing about 5 ounces of methamphetamine and other charges.
Boling found probable cause to charge Timothy Wayne Dickerson, 33, of Beebe, and Blake Allan Gayliardi, 27, of Denton, Texas, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, first-degree forgery and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
The pair were arrested after Jonesboro police officer Tyler Williams pulled over a Chevrolet Trail Blazer that Dickerson was driving after 11:30 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of East Matthews Avenue and the Marion Berry Parkway for a tail light that was out.
A search of the vehicle and their hotel rooms yielded the drugs and evidence of fraudulent activity, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Boling set Gayliardi’s bond at $250,000, citing that he had no ties to Jonesboro or the area. Dickerson’s bond was set at $75,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Akila Brown, 27, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery, theft of property less than $1,000 and misdemeanor failure to appear; total bond of $5,000.
Shayla Cook, 48, of Bono, with theft of property/credit or debit card, theft of less than $1,000 and non-payment of fines; $3,500 bond.
Rose Marie Foreman, 52, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and criminal trespass; $1,500 bond.
Regina McKenzie, 48, of Jonesboro, with felony fleeing, felony leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and theft of $1,000 or less; $25,000 bond.
Charika Horsman, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; $1,760 total bond.
Rickie Nash, 54, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Gregory Jiles, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $75,000 bond.
Charles Lawrence, 40, of Jonesboro, with theft of property/credit or debit cards and misdemeanor theft; $7,500 bond.
Robert Head, 57, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor failure to appear; $3,720 total bond.
Tyler Jordan, 31, of Paragould, with probation violation; $10,000 bond.
Anthony Welch, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Terrence Odoms, 43, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary and theft of less than $1,000; $50,000 bond.
Ty Welch, 62, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Jesus Coronado, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving while intoxicated; released on $3,500 bond.
Jonathan Williams, 23, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Emanuel Sanders, 38, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $50,000 bond.
Debbie Saltsgaver, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
