JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge two Jonesboro men with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antony Jalomo Banda and Perez Villarreal were arrested at about 1 a.m. Monday on U.S. 49 after a Brookland police officer saw a vehicle parked about 15 feet off the roadway. The two occupants of the vehicle were asleep in the vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Craighead County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Potter assisted.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found 9 grams of suspected meth along with a glass pipe used to smoke meth.
The two were transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.
Boling gave both men a $50,000 bond.
In other cases Monday, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Bryant Barden, 22, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Ariel Lamb, 22, of Forrest City, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Kristina Johnson, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and no proof of insurance; $1,500 bond.
Ashley Byrd, 25, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery and third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; $20,000 bond.
April Rodriguez, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Kenneth Everett, 58, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
William Fields, 35, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $1,000 bond.
Zachary Golden, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Chad Eaker, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule III drug with the purpose to deliver; $7,500 bond.
Olajide Roddy, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and possession of marijuana; $4,500 total bond.
Marquez Turner, 26, of Jonesboro, with probation violation and felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Christopher Hood, 29, of Lake City, with probation violation; $1,000 bond.
Melissa Hilburn, 48, of Walnut Ridge, with probation violation; $1,000 bond.
