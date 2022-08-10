JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro woman with several drug and traffic offenses.
Ashley Russell, 28, of the 2100 block of Clark Street, was arrested Tuesday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and East Highland Drive.
A search of the vehicle uncovered 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 1 gram of marijuana, the police report states.
Russell is charged with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance and improper display of tags.
Russell’s next court date is at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
Boling set Russell’s bond at $10,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Raheem Garry, 24, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $25,000 bond.
Kentarius Allen, 22, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $15,000 bond.
Takari Chew, 23, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond or a recognizance bond with proof of hospitalization.
Edward Frank Rosse, 44, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting less than $1,000; $10,000 bond.
Charles Anthony Shealy, 41, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Lita Spencer, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Ashley Hendrickson, 29, of Pocahontas, with leaving the scene of an accident with injury; $3,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.