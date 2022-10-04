JONESBORO — Citing the defendant’s previous drug arrests, District Judge Tommy Fowler set a $250,000 bond for a Jonesboro man on Monday.
Carlos Ronnell Payne, 41, was arrested Thursday after a parole search of his residence in the 3300 block of Barrett Drive.
Police had Payne’s residence under surveillance because a man who fled from police was known to have frequented the residence.
“While watching the residence, Payne left the residence and was contacted by officers at a nearby restaurant,” a probable cause affidavit states. “Agents (with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force) took Payne back to his residence so a search could be conducted.”
Officers found Payne’s brother inside.
“During a search of the residence, Agent (Christopher) Jefferson located a cellophane bag next to the TV stand that contained 275 grams of marijuana,” the affidavit states. “In a jacket hanging on the door was a cellophane bag which contained six cellophane baggies. The baggies contained 112 grams of marijuana.”
An investigator located a back pack in the air vent, which contained 1,431 grams, or just over 3 pounds, of methamphetamine.
Also located were digital scales with marijuana/meth residue on them.
In November 2019, Payne pleaded guilty to possession of meth with the purpose to deliver and received a six-year prison sentence and 10-year suspended sentence. Several other charges against him were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Payne with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Payne’s next court date is Nov. 21 at Craighead County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.