Independence County area law enforcement conducted a roundup last week dubbed “Operation River Ice.” The agencies involved seized 400 grams of meth, and recovered a slew of stolen items.
Among the items recovered were a stolen Polaris Ranger, utility trailer, travel trailer, two guns, a four-wheeler, a truck stolen from another county, a solar charging system along with stolen batteries.
Law enforcement from the Independence County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with officers from 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish, Arkansas Department of Corrections, Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, Calico Rock Dog Tracking Team, Stone County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain View Police Department.
Among those arrested were:
Elizabeth Altom, 50, possession of meth cocaine less than two grams, a class D felony.
Damieon Boode, 26, possession of meth less than two grams, a class B felony. Bond set at $5,000.
Brandon Boling, 38, delivery of Schedule I or II more than two grams, but less than 28 grams, a class B felony. Bond was set at $10,000.
Jason Garrison, 45, delivery of meth greater than ten grams, less than 200, a class Y felony. Bond was set at $50,000.
James D. Hunter, 60, delivery of meth less than two grams, a class B felony; delivery or meth greater than two grams, but less than ten grams, a class C felony. Bond was set at $20,000.
Tyler D. King, 29, delivery of meth greater than two grams, but less than ten grams, a class B felony. Bond was set at $8,000.
Jimmy Mason, trafficking meth less than 200 grams, possession of meth, greater than ten grams but less than 200 grams, and furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility.
Danny Lee May Jr., 34, delivery of meth, greater than two grams, but less than ten grams, a Class B felony. Bond was set at $10,000.
Michelle Lynn Mendenhall, 37, possession of meth greater than two grams, but less than ten, a class C felony; possession of firearms by certain persons, a class Y felony; and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a class D felony. Bond was set at $30,000.
David James Perkins, 34, delivery of Schedule III, less than 28 grams. Bond was set at $25,000.
Candice Pugh, 36, delivery of meth greater than ten grams, less than 200 grams, a class Y felony; and delivery of meth more than two grams, less than ten grams, a class B felony. Bond was set at $30,000.
Ronnie Lee Qualls, 67, three counts of delivery of cocaine, less than two grams.
Whitney Reeves: two counts delivery of schedule I, less than two grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.