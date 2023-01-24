JONESBORO — The former Northeast Arkansas district superintendent of the United Methodist Church filed a response Monday to a court action over real estate belonging to First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro.
The Jonesboro church filed a Quiet Title action in Craighead County Circuit Court on Dec. 19, seeking a temporary injunction to prevent the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church from seizing the church’s real estate.
Special Judge Gary Arnold of Benton has scheduled a hearing for 10 a.m. Wednesday in the third floor of the Craighead County Courthouse Annex.
Arnold was appointed to hear the case after all 12 judges in the Second Judicial District recused, citing conflicts.
The Arkansas Conference, which is the state governing body for the worldwide Christian denomination, suspended Senior Pastor John Miles and recorded a lien on church property claiming a “trust” and declaring “exigent circumstances.” That was in reaction to a Dec. 15 meeting in which local church members voted to disaffiliate from the denomination.
The Rev. John Fleming, who served as the district superintendent from 2019 through 2022, said the worldwide United Methodist Church has established procedures for individual congregations to follow.
It’s called The Book of Discipline of the United Methodist Church.
“Whatever meeting took place on December 15, 2022, it was not a valid Church Conference under the plain wording of the Discipline,” Fleming wrote in an affidavit. “The actions taken by individuals present at this unauthorized meeting do not represent a valid action of FUMCJ per church law. Further, I am aware that hundreds of members of FUMCJ who remain obedient to their UMC vows chose not to attend this meeting, which was recognized by many as a sham action. The ‘98%’ number quoted by John Miles was a vote almost exclusively of those members who were disappointed by the Special Session’s vote rather than a representation of the church body as a whole.”
Fleming said the General Conference, the worldwide leadership of the United Methodist Church established a provision in 2019 that provided a multi-step process for local congregations to disaffiliate “for reasons of conscience regarding a change in the requirements and provisions of the Discipline related to the practice of homosexuality or the ordination or marriage of self-avowed practicing homosexuals.”
After completing that multi-step process, Fleming said the Jonesboro congregation voted 944 to 412 on July 31 to disaffiliate. The Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Annual Conference, the denomination’s state governing body, then developed a disaffiliation agreement with the Jonesboro congregation in which the Jonesboro church would receive the real estate in exchange for one-year’s payments on financial obligations to the worldwide church. That totaled roughly $800,000.
The new entity would also accept responsibility for two loans from First Community Bank totaling $4.95 million.
At a Nov. 19 special meeting of the Arkansas Annual Conference, made up of church members from across the state, the agreement was rejected by a vote of 335 to 254.
Fleming noted Jonesboro church leaders did not appeal to vote.
When the Jonesboro congregation had a second vote in December, most members who didn’t want to disaffiliate weren’t in attendance because the meeting wasn’t authorized, Fleming said.
“The actions taken by this group of individuals established bylaws that set up an entirely different governance structure, defined a new way of making leadership selections, and established rules of membership (and many other things) that are inconsistent with how United Methodist churches are governed and operate,” Fleming wrote. “These bylaws also appear to me to be an attempt to set up a method of paying legal fees for the persons who took these actions and authorize an attempt to transfer FUMCJ property to themselves. This is not how United Methodists govern themselves either.”
Fleming noted the timing of the December meeting.
“Since the aforementioned individuals chose to take this action on December 15, 2022, which was just prior to Christmas during the season of Advent, the hundreds of members of FUMCJ who continue to act consistently with their vows and the terms of the Discipline have elected to temporarily conduct worship off-site in an effort to keep the peace,” Fleming said in the affidavit. “It is, however, the wish of FUMCJ members, who wish to remain members of FUMCJ, to return to worship on the church premises as soon as is practicable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.