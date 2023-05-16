JONESBORO — As litigation over United Methodist Church property in Jonesboro continues, the church’s state governing body has granted permission to some Northeast Arkansas congregations to depart the worldwide Christian denomination.
A special session of the Arkansas Annual Conference in Hot Springs on Saturday ratified disaffiliation agreements for 67 congregations across the state.
The United Methodist Churches in Caraway, Leachville and Manila, along with Piggott, were among those congregations gaining disaffiliation approval.
Also approved were Shiloh Church north of Jonesboro, and Griffin Memorial and Christ United Methodist Churches of Paragould.
Most of the congregations approved for disaffiliation had voted unanimously.
The 67 departures this year brings the total to 102 congregations that have disaffiliated since the worldwide church approved a method for leaving the connectional denomination, according to a tally by UM News, the denomination’s official news agency.
The denomination added the church law – Paragraph 2553 in the United Methodist Book of Discipline – in 2019 after increasingly rancorous debates over LGBTQ inclusion. However, the departures have accelerated since last year’s launch of the Global Methodist Church, a theologically conservative breakaway denomination that has been recruiting United Methodist churches to join, UM News reported.
Officially, the church still opposes same-sex marriage, but John Lomperis, United Methodist Director of the Institute on Religion and Democracy, said that’s not the primary reason.
“This is part of a wider wave of conservative as well as moderate congregations leaving the United Methodist Church across the country, as what’s left of our denomination becomes increasingly liberal on a range of issues,” Lomperis said in an email to The Sun on Friday.
A hearing is scheduled for Friday in Craighead County Circuit Court in the continuing effort by a majority of members of First United Methodist Church to disaffiliate and keep church property, which according to testimony in a previous hearing is insured for $25 million.
A faction of the large church has contended that leaders of the congregation unfairly conducted the discernment process leading up to the vote last year.
The Arkansas Conference recognizes members of the congregation who remain loyal to the worldwide church’s doctrine as the “real” First United Methodist Church.
