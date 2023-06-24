JONESBORO — Two Michigan men were charged Friday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge them with shoplifting greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Alonzo Friday, 23, and Haneef Minus, 24, both of Detroit, are accused of trying to steal more than $4,000 in merchandise from the Walmart Super Center, 1911 W. Parker Road, on Thursday afternoon.