JONESBORO — Two Michigan men were charged Friday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge them with shoplifting greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Alonzo Friday, 23, and Haneef Minus, 24, both of Detroit, are accused of trying to steal more than $4,000 in merchandise from the Walmart Super Center, 1911 W. Parker Road, on Thursday afternoon.
When confronted by the store’s asset protection officer, one of the men dropped items and tried to flee.
Boling set bond at $30,000 for both men and required them to wear GPS ankle monitors if released.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Blake Davis, 39, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $25,000 bond.
Lana Greer, 45, of Jonesboro, with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond for the misdemeanors and a recognizance bond for the felony.
Matthew Gaynor, 34, homeless, with commercial burglary and theft of property; $10,000 bond.
Jonathan Johnson, 32, of Jonesboro, with three misdemeanor and one felony failures to appear, non-payment of fines and probation violation; $16,500 in total bonds.
Brenda Johnston, 49, of Marmaduke, with probation violation; $10,000 bond.
Sarah Roper, 34, of Bono, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor; $2,500 bond.
Jeremy Tate, 31, of Bono, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Michael Barnett, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; released on his own recognizance.
Sim Flora, 44, of Bono, with felony and misdemeanor probation violation, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and obstructing governmental operations; $10,000 in total bonds.
