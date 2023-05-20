JONESBORO — The MicroSociety Magnet School will soon bear a new name as it will become the Leadership Magnet School over the summer.
Jonesboro School District Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Misty Doyle said on Thursday afternoon that the district’s MicroSociety Magnet School is being rebranded with a new name and updated curriculum.
The school is one of the district’s five magnet elementary schools built around specialized themes that provide curriculum geared for students in the first through sixth grades to develop core learning including the Health, Wellness and Environmental Studies Magnet School; the International Studies Magnet School; the Math and Science Magnet School; the Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School and now the Leadership Magnet School.
According to Doyle, the rebranding gives the school the chance to make their own theme.
“This gives the school the chance to keep the components they love from the MicroSociety theme and add new components they believe will benefit their students,” Doyle said.
The MicroSociety theme is a national educational model that provided compelling real-life learning opportunities for students through the creation and operation of miniature societies, however using the name came with limits, she explained.
“The MicroSociety name was not flexible and we wanted to add pieces to best educate our students,” she stated.
Therefore in order to add some of the new curriculum, they would have to change the name.
The school is base on three key components: leading, connecting and excelling.
Doyle said some of the new additions to be added include new models.
For example, in under the leadership component, the Leader in Me model is being added, which is an evidence-based, comprehensive model that builds leadership and life skills in students, creates a high-trust school culture, and lays the foundation for sustained academic achievement.
Through this new curricular addition, she said students will learn about the seven habits of leadership once a week during special classes and these habits will also be focused on monthly throughout the building.
Doyle also noted that the school will be keeping the student government component with it’s elected officials such as mayor, vice mayor, secretary and class legislatures.
However, they will be adding an EAST program, which was made possible through a state-approved grant received at the end of February, to provide an environment that fosters relevant, individualized life-changing experiences through service and technology.
Doyle also noted the implementation of the Ron Clark Academy House System which was devised to promote team spirit and a sense of belonging to a community as it provides opportunities for student leadership and peer group support.
Plus, under this component, students can participate in the Cane K-Kids, which is a student government after school club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.
The excelling component will be revamped to include the Honor’s Society.
Other parts of this component also include a growth mindset; a student goal setting; after school extensions that include club such as the Robotics Club, the Step Team, and the Cane K-Kids; as well as APTT (Academic Parent Teacher Team) Nights, which are student-led conferences.
Timeline for the new initiatives include:
the House System, EAST program and Leader in Me Task Force Training for 8 staff members during the 2023-2024 school year.
the Honor’s Society and Leader in Me Staff Training for all staff during the 2024-2025 school year.
Commented