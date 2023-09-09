JONESBORO — Quorum Court will meet at 5:30 on Monday at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro to hear the second reading of the Ordinance to amend Policies and Procedures for full-time Sheriff’s Deputies for military leave, before breaking into subcommittees, where the Public Service Committee is slated to discuss several topics.

The ordinance to amend Ordinance 2022-17 and 2014-3 for Policies and Procedures for full-time sheriff’s deputies for military leave came after HB 1703, (Ark. Code Annotated Section 14-15-506, which modified the military leave for full time sheriff’s deputies in Arkansas) was passed during this past legislative session.