JONESBORO — Quorum Court will meet at 5:30 on Monday at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro to hear the second reading of the Ordinance to amend Policies and Procedures for full-time Sheriff’s Deputies for military leave, before breaking into subcommittees, where the Public Service Committee is slated to discuss several topics.
The ordinance to amend Ordinance 2022-17 and 2014-3 for Policies and Procedures for full-time sheriff’s deputies for military leave came after HB 1703, (Ark. Code Annotated Section 14-15-506, which modified the military leave for full time sheriff’s deputies in Arkansas) was passed during this past legislative session.
A paid, full-time deputy sheriff (Ark. Code Annotated Section 14-56-506) who is a member of the armed forces of this state or any other state, including without limitation to the National Guard or a reserve component or auxiliary of the United States Armed Forces, shall be granted leave at the rate of 168 hours per calendar year plus necessary travel time for annual training requirements or other duties performed in an official duty status. Accumulated leave shall not exceed 336 hours in any one calendar year.
Other topics set to be discussed by sub committees include:
a resolution to reappoint Jimmy Cooper, whose term expires Sept. 30, to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Board.
a resolution to appoint April Tate to Bono Fire Protection Board for a five year term. She would replace Randy Statler, whose second term expired on August 24, 2023.
a resolution to approve previously granted merit increases, which were approved by the Craighead County Quorum Court on June 28, 2021, to provide guidance in determining pay for employees.
a resolution to approve a proposed merit increases for Phillip Graves, Detention Center employee; Derek Copeland, Road employee; and Pamela Lewis, Circuit Clerk employee.
an ordinance to amend Ordinance 2021-21 and Ordinance 2022-9 updating the Craighead County Salary Administration Policy for merit increase procedures and approving authority.
an ordinance to adopt a Technology Resources Policy, which will define the authorized use of technology resources and prohibitions on the use of the technology resources.
