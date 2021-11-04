HARRISBURG — Matthew Miller has announced that he’s running for the office of Poinsett County assessor.
Miller has worked in the assessor’s offices for the past five years and said he understands the day-to-day functions required to handle the affairs of the office.
“While working in this office I have provided the best service possible to the taxpayers of Poinsett County,” Miller said. “My employment has afforded me the ability to know first-hand contacts in the Arkansas Assessment Coordination Division, which are necessary to help with any out-of-ordinary issues that may arise.”
Miller said he is skilled in handling both personal property and real estate transactions due to his attending the multiple classes offered by the Arkansas Assessment Coordination Division and the International Association of Assessing Officers. That enables him to do the job required in accordance with the Arkansas Tax Laws and Codes, he said.
“I am a proud member of the Arkansas Assessors Association, the Arkansas Chapter of the International Association of Assessing Officers and the Poinsett County Republican Party,” Miller said.
In 2021, Miller was selected as a member of the Residential Best Practices Advisory Group. This group was hand-picked to discuss topics for residential properties and report back to the Arkansas Assessment Coordination Division, Miller said.
“I believe in fair and equitable taxation with transparency. Like you, my home/property is a valued possession,” he said. “While taxation is critical to the overall financial wealth our county, cities and schools, I want to ensure tax-related decisions are accurately assessed from the vantage point of neighbors, businesses and all taxpayers.
“When elected I plan to help the people of Poinsett County by making business with this office easier,” Miller added. “I will put the fax machines back in the State Revenue Offices located in Harrisburg, Trumann and Marked Tree. I will also use social media and the newspapers to remind the taxpayers of all deadlines associated with this office.”
Miller said he could be contacted by phone, email or Facebook at: 870-227-1468; miller4assessor@yahoo.com; and Facebook – Matthew Miller for Poinsett County Assessor.
