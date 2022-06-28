JONESBORO — After 34-plus years at the Jonesboro Fire Department, Chief Kevin Miller is hanging up his helmet at the end of the day on Thursday.
Miller, who has been chief for 10 years, said he sees trying to keep the department progressive and moving forward as one of his chief accomplishments.
During his tenure, Miller said two fire stations were added and five more were relocated to adapt to the growth of Jonesboro’s population.
“We did that to provide better coverage for the city,” Miller said. “We will add stations in the future to keep up with growth. There’s a challenge in keeping up with growth, with the addition of fire, police and sanitation workers.”
In 2007, firefighters were trained to be designated first-responders. Now all new firefighters are trained to be certified emergency medical technicians. Miller said currently that about half of the force are EMTs.
“We’ve seen immediate benefits,” he said of the EMT training.
Another accomplishment Miller pointed to was Jonesboro’s achieving a Class 1 rating by the Insurance Services Office.
In 2015 the city announced that after 10 years’ worth of efforts to upgrade fire prevention and protection in the City of Jonesboro have resulted in a Class 1 rating, the best assigned to fire protection districts by the Insurance Services Office. The city’s rating had been Class 3 for about 20 years.
Miller said Jonesboro is one of the few cities in the state to achieve the Class 1 rating, which saves money for homeowners and business owners with their insurance payments.
Miller grew up at the Philadelphia Volunteer Fire Department, where his father served as chief.
“I knew what I wanted to do then,” he said.
Miller joined the department in November 1987, starting out as a firefighter. In 1991 he was promoted to station captain and to battalion chief in 1999. In 2008, Miller was promoted to assistant chief to then-Chief Leonard Jadrich.
Miller was named chief in 2012 by then-Mayor Harold Perrin.
Assistant Chief Marty Hamrick has been named as Miller’s successor as chief by Mayor Harold Copenhaver. Hamrick will take over on Friday,
“I feel very, very good about the future of the department,” Miller said about Hamrick’s appointment. He said Brett Bassham, who will become assistant chief, is another top-notch choice.
“They do a very good job of making me look good,” Miller said with a laugh.
For many years, Miller has served on the board of the state Fallen Firefighters Memorial. He was instrumental in getting funds for and having the memorial built at the state Capitol in Little Rock.
He said one of the challenges facing the department is recruitment.
He said Jonesboro, as well as other cities in Arkansas, needs positions filled. In August, the Jonesboro City Council voted to increase pay for new firefighters from $35,000 to $42,000.
Miller said his immediate plans are to do nothing, except spend time with his wife Rhonda, his two daughters and his son.
And the four grandchildren.
“I’m aware of the sacrifices my wife and the children had to make,” Miller said. “I’m grateful for their support.”
He said one of his first chores in retirement is finding his golf clubs. He plans to do some fishing and possibly travel some.
“I’m looking forward to just being bored,” Miller said. But he acknowledged his ears will prick up whenever he hears the sound of a fire truck’s siren.
