JONESBORO — Craighead County and Jonesboro have received millions of dollars in aid tied to the coronavirus pandemic. While a lot of money has been spent already, city and county leaders are holding on to a lot more as they await further guidance on how to spend it.
The CARES Act, approved by Congress in 2020 under then-President Donald Trump, allowed cities and counties to shore up their budgets by reimbursing them to pay for frontline workers, such as police, firefighters and jail employees, and making purchases for equipment and supplies tied to the pandemic.
In the case of Craighead County the quorum court created a coronavirus relief fund to receive $1.8 million in reimbursement for the pay provided to workers at the Craighead County Detention Center, said Lisa Lawrence, county administrator under County Judge Marvin Day.
Likewise, Jonesboro was reimbursed $2,664,808 for salaries of police and firefighters from May through December of last year, according to information provided by Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director.
Now, the reimbursed money can be used for other purposes.
In July, for example, the Craighead County Quorum Court transferred $450,000 from its coronavirus relief fund to the county’s AWIN Infrastructure Fund, to pay for upgrades to the Arkansas Wireless Information Network within the county.
“We moved the money to this AWIN Infrastructure Fund to add the channels for the rural county radios to be able to be on AWIN radios; we’ve just not spent that yet,” Lawrence said Tuesday.
This year, under current President Joe Biden, Congress approved additional money for cities and counties through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Unlike the CARES Act, ARPA is not a reimbursement, but direct payment to the agencies.
The county has received about $10.7 million this year and will receive another $10.7 million next year. Jonesboro received almost $7.8 million for this year’s allocation.
Neither the city nor the county has decided how exactly they will spend the money – largely because they haven’t received enough guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury on eligible uses. Local governments that spend ARPA money on ineligible uses would have to reimburse the federal funds, the Treasury Department has emphasized.
The cities and counties have until the end of 2024 to obligate their allocated funds, and to the end of 2026 to actually spend the money, Lawrence said.
Lawrence said the National Association of Counties distributes information on some of the ways counties are using the money. Here in Arkansas, Jefferson County set aside $300,000 for survivor’s benefits. County Judge Gerald Robinson told KATV last week that nine widows received a total of $106,000 to date.
“When I read those eligible uses, I came upon the survivor’s benefits, immediately it came to mind for me to use the money to help families who have lost their loved one,” Robinson told the TV station.
Here in Jonesboro, Mayor Harold Copenhaver has expressed a goal of building a robust internet access system. But even if the city used all its ARPA money on that project, it still wouldn’t be enough, he told city council members Sept. 21. In fact, he said it could cost as much as $50 million.
“We have met over the last six months with a handful of companies – all of which have compelling proposals,” Copenhaver said. “We are in talks with companies on how to partner and to find better ways to where we can provide broadband services to all citizens of Jonesboro.”
The city has also applied for non-COVID-related grants that could enhance both transportation and broadband access at the same time.
Lawrence said the county continues to explore potential expansion of the Craighead County Detention Center, both to house more prisoners and to provide better safety in the event of future pandemics.
On Sept. 16, the Treasury Department issued a progress report.
“Six months later, the American Rescue Plan is supporting a strong, resilient recovery,” according to the report. “Over 3 million jobs have been created since the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, and job creation has averaged more than 765,000 over the last three months.”
