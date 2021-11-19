The Lawrence County Ministerial Alliance will host the annual Community Thanksgiving Service at 6 p.m. Sunday at the First Assembly of God Church, 1800 West Main Street, in Walnut Ridge.
Brother Donnie Miller, pastor at Lake Charles Full Gospel Church, will deliver the message for the evening.
The service will also include special music. Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, contact the president of the ministerial alliance, Dennis Calaway, at 870-932-5300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.