JONESBORO — Some local residents traveling for Christmas may need to leave a little earlier this year due to road closures and hazards caused by minor flooding in the region.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said Thursday some county roads around Cash and Egypt have been closed due to minor flooding along the Cache River.
“Unfortunately, residents have become accustomed to the flooding. So they already have alternative routes planned out for when this happens.”
Day added that the only thing the county can really do at the moment is close the roads until the water recedes.
Craighead County isn’t the county having issues.
The National Weather Service has continued flood warnings this week that were in effect for Jackson, White and Woodruff counties as swollen rivers reach flood stage, according to the National Weather Service website at www.weather.gov.
“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads” is the motto used on the website. It also states that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued minor flood warnings for the following rivers in Arkansas:
The Cache River near Patterson, affecting Woodruff and Jackson counties until further notice as the flood stage for this area is 9.0 feet.
It was expected to impact pastureland and cropland not protected by levees at 10 feet.
There is water over portions of Arkansas 37 and deep along the shoulders of Arkansas 18 near Grubbs in Jackson County. There is also water over portions of Woodruff County Road 775 north of Arkansas 260.
The water was over Woodruff County Road 775 north of Arkansas 260, and the intersection of Arkansas 37 and Arkansas 18 east of Grubbs. Water has begun to encroach on yards in homes on Pine Street in Patterson as well.
Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timber flooded in Jackson and Woodruff counties were expected to be effected.
As of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the stage was 10.2 feet. The river is expected to slowly rise to a crest of 10.5 feet Sunday morning.
• The White River at Augusta, which affects White and Woodruff counties until Sunday afternoon as the flood stage for this area is 26.0 feet.
It was expected to impact farm ground along the river. Some seasonal agricultural impacts are expected.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the White River was at 26.9 feet and the river was expected to remain nearly steady through this morning, and then fall below flood stage by Saturday afternoon. The river will continue falling to around 22.0 feet Monday evening.
These rivers are expected to remain near to slightly above flood stage through late December.
The National Weather Service advised that motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.
For more information, visit the National Weather Service website at www.weather.gov.
