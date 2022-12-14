JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro woman with one misdemeanor and two felony failures to appear and a misdemeanor probation violation.

Larena Jones, 38, had court dates set for Dec. 28 and 30 for the felonies. Her bond for those is $35,000. For the misdemeanors, Jones’ bond was set at $4,500.