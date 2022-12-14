JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro woman with one misdemeanor and two felony failures to appear and a misdemeanor probation violation.
Larena Jones, 38, had court dates set for Dec. 28 and 30 for the felonies. Her bond for those is $35,000. For the misdemeanors, Jones’ bond was set at $4,500.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Kyle Blazer, 23, of Brookland, with residential burglary, theft of $1,000 or less, resisting arrest and public intoxication; $50,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Antonio Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor theft, non-payment of fines, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and possession of marijuana; $28,500 total bonds.
Marquette Hicks, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor failure to appear; $8,500 total bonds.
Andrew Kirk, 33, of Weiner, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing, fictitious tags, first- and second-degree reckless driving, misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance; $38,500 total bonds.
