JONESBORO — Stoney Colburn, 57, of the Pitts-Cash vicinity, was safely located on July 13 in Prattville, Ala., according to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office.
Colburn was reported missing by his sister on July 1 and was last seen on June 27.
The Prattville Police Department contacted the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and reported that they had located Colburn and that he was “a little confused.”
Colburn’s sister traveled to Alabama to return her brother to Arkansas, according to a news release.
