Mission campers help neighbors in need

JONESBORO — What motivates teenagers to meet in a parking lot at 6:25 a.m. every day for a week of their summer vacation?
According to Kaylee Brown of Jonesboro, it’s serving neighbors in need.
“I wanted to help people in the community,” she said. “It’s good to help others whenever you can.”
Brown was part of a group of four youth and an adult building a wheelchair ramp for a 3-year-old neighbor – also named Kaylee – last week in Jonesboro. These youth and adults are campers with Little Rock-based Ozark Mission Project (OMP), which hosted a day camp in Paragould.
OMP has been hosting mission camps in Northeast Arkansas for the past decade, according to Executive Director Bailey Faulkner.
“As we celebrate our 35th year of ministry in Arkansas, none of this would be made possible without our volunteers who give of their time to help families in need,” Faulkner said.
Building four wheelchair ramps, building a couple of sets of steps, repairing a fence and doing loads of yard work were 19 teenagers and 13 adults from three Northeast Arkansas churches.
For Brian Pearson of Paragould, building relationships is just as important as building wheelchair ramps.
“I do OMP for new relationships and friendships,” he said, “but there’s no greater feeling in the world than using the gifts God gave you to give back to God and to others. It’s kind of that ‘Well done, good and faithful servant’ moment.”
And while the work is certainly rewarding and meaningful, it is hard work that these teenagers did in 90-plus degree heat.
Brown said hanging the first platform of their 24-foot wheelchair ramp was one of the most challenging tasks they did all week, adding that ripping boards is quite difficult, but she said the last day had its challenges too.
“When you’ve been doing something hard and it takes a few days,” she said, “the last day is so hard because you’ve already used up all your energy and so every little thing you do just seems harder.”
With a completed ramp on the horizon, Brown said it felt good to be almost finished with such important work.
“The most rewarding part of the week was seeing Kaylee’s mom push her down the ramp for the first time,” Brown said. “Her mom had a tear in her eye because the work we’re doing is making a difference – and that’s why we’re all here.”
Building wheelchair ramps stretched some campers the most due to intricate details, precise measurements, and teenagers learning to use circular saws, hammer drills, chalk lines and other tools for the first time. But the work is important.
“The biggest gift we can give someone is the ability to safely leave their home,” Faulkner said.
For Rev. Dane Womack, senior pastor of First United Methodist Church in Paragould, hosting camp – even in a modified day camp model – was a gift. Last year’s OMP camps were held virtually due to COVID-19, which meant no physical labor was completed.
“It’s always humbling to see the need in our community up close,” he said. “I’m always encouraged by the willingness of youth and adults to serve, including learning new and difficult things in this extremely hot weather.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.