BLYTHEVILLE — Leachville, Manila, Keiser and Etowah are the first cities to be awarded under the Mississippi County Infrastructure Grant Program.
County officials announced Thursday that the City of Leachville was awarded $200,000 to purchase 34 acres of land, both east and north of Leachville, that lines up with the current city limits.
The city’s application stated that the land could be used to expand the city’s wastewater plant, to draw businesses into Leachville and/or as a revenue source until plans are finalized. The city stated that the acquisition of the land is a crucial part of city growth and supporting infrastructure. The application noted that farmland availability for purchase is rare and it is anticipated that prices will be much higher in the future.
County Judge John Alan Nelson said, “We are proud to be able to assist the City of Leachville with these grant funds in order to aid in Leachville’s, and therefore Mississippi County’s, growth,”
Leachville Mayor Rodney Robertson expressed his gratitude.
“It is great to work together to make life in Mississippi County better for our citizens,” Robertson said in a news release.
The unique Mississippi County Infrastructure Grant Program was developed after the county received $7,895,980 under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county designated $2 million to fund the infrastructure grant program to fund innovative, effective infrastructure projects.
Each grant will provide up to $200,000 for municipalities within the county. The grants will fund up to 75 percent project costs, with 25 percent cost matched by the municipality.
Also announced this week was $158,750 for the Manila Fire Department’s expansion project. The expansion will house one ladder truck, one tanker truck and one rescue with a spare pumper truck in the fourth spot. The new space will free up space needed for training.
The city hopes to have all their equipment under one roof and still possess room for meetings and training. The Manila Fire Department serves not only the City of Manila, but also Milligan Ridge and surrounding communities. The project will also aid in housing any additional, future equipment needed due to the growth that the city is currently experiencing.
“This award is a case of the county helping one of its cities improve the quality of life for its citizens,” Nelson said. “We are extremely proud to be able to partner with and invest in the City of Manila for this critical, potentially lifesaving, infrastructure improvement.”
Manila Mayor Tracey Reinhart said he was proud to be a part of Mississippi County.
“I am proud that the county helps its individual cities,” Reinhart said. “For example, Manila is growing so fast and that is expensive … it is great that the county recognizes that we can use the help. We will put it to good use. We really appreciate it. Also, the Manila Volunteer Fire Department is one of the very best in the state, not only training wise, but also in how well they take care of their equipment.”
The City of Keiser will also receive $200,000 to be used on the city’s Highway 181 Lift Station Rehabilitation project. The proposed project will include the rehabilitation of an existing wastewater lift station, located in the southern part of the city that currently is failing due to age.
The existing wastewater collection system experiences large fluctuations in flow during rainfall events which overloads the lift stations.
Keiser Mayor Rick Creecy said it’s been a problem for a long time.
“We appreciate all the work the county is doing for us,” Creecy said. “It is 50 years old and this lift station is actually underground, so when it rains, it’s the last lift station before it goes to the lagoon and it shuts down the whole system. We have other issues too, but we are taking care of them one at a time.”
Etowah will get $41,250 to replace a standby generator for its wastewater treatment facility.
Etowah provides sanitary sewer service to 150 residential customers and seven commercial customers. The generator provides backup power to the discharge pump station which allows the treatment facility to operate during a power outage. The current generator is non-operational and non-repairable. The replacement of the generator will ensure continued operations of the wastewater treatment facility during a power outage and ensure compliance with all Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) regulations.
“The Town of Etowah is so grateful to the Mississippi County Quorum Court and Judge Nelson for the grant for the generator for our wastewater treatment facility,” Etowah Mayor Charles “Bo” McCollum said. “It is great to work together to make life in Mississippi County better for our citizens.”
As county officials work through the application process, more awards will be announced in coming weeks.
For more information, visit https://www. mississippicountyar.org/.
