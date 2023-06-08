JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Kennett, Mo., woman with aggravated residential burglary, second-degree battery and violation of a no-contact order.
Aggravated residential burglary is a Class Y felony, punishable by 10-40 years or life in prison.
Tysheanna Green, 20, is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend on May 23 at a residence on Kristi Lake Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police were called to the residence and talked to the victim, who said she was sleeping when she was awoken by Green, who was in the apartment screaming at her and holding a knife. She said Green then entered the bedroom and stabbed her while she was lying on the bed.
The victim’s boyfriend grabbed Green and the victim escaped from the residence.
Fowler set Green’s bond at $100,000 and required her to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Her next court date is July 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Shane Gulley, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $100,000 bond.
Jordan Marshall, 42, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Samantha Laire, 33, of Bay, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Travis Miller, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear (FTA); $15,000 bond.
Meagan Campbell, 36, of Cherokee Village, with felony FTA; $15,000 bond.
Jeffery Bellah, 64, of Walnut Ridge, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Jason Huskey, 44, of Hoxie, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Timothy Hilderbran, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Brandon Smith, 37, of Paragould, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $7,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.