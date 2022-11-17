JONESBORO — A Missouri woman is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center after District Judge David Boling set a $35,000 bond for her on Wednesday.
Anna Paige Weiss, 22, of Bon Terre, Mo., was arrested this week on a bench warrant signed by Boling.
Weiss was the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox on April 9, 2021, when she was involved in an accident in the 3500 block of East Nettleton Avenue. Police said Weiss hit a utility pole.
Police said Weiss was involved in a separate accident earlier that day when she rear-ended a vehicle being driven by a 76-year-old Memphis man at the intersection of Stallings Lane and Red Wolf Boulevard and fled the scene.
After the later crash on Nettleton Avenue, police said both airbags deployed.
In his report, Jonesboro officer Tanner Seal wrote, “I was patrolling the area of Nettleton and Matthews when I was advised by a passing motorist of an accident that occurred at Nettleton and Airport. I noticed that the traffic signals at Nettleton and Matthews and Nettleton and Airport Road were not in operation. That is when I noticed that a black SUV had left the roadway and struck a utility pole on the north side of Nettleton in the parking lot of 3529 E. Nettleton Ave. The vehicle had significant front end damage.”
A search of Weiss’ vehicle turned up 708 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 45 hits of LSD, 81 Xanax pills, 23 grams of marijuana and methamphetamine.
On Wednesday, Boling found probable cause to charge Weiss with trafficking a controlled substance, a Class Y felony that if convicted she could face 10-40 years or life in prison. She was also charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and driving while intoxicated.
Weiss’ next court date is Dec. 30 in circuit court at the Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.