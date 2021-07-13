JONESBORO — An experimental student housing concept developed last year on Union Street in Downtown Jonesboro has been so successful that a second development is targeted for Greensborough Village.
Not only that, but Jetton General Contracting is looking to build similar projects in two other Arkansas college towns, said Andrew Berner, the company’s president.
The 93-unit University Lofts at Greensborough Village will be constructed at 1009 Canera Drive, or about “35 steps” from the new Malco Jonesboro Studio Cinema,” said Tim Redden, who is in charge of the $8.3 million construction project. The company pulled a building permit for the project last week.
First opened in October, Parker Sitton, leasing manager, said the downtown location is fully booked for August, as the new semester at Arkansas State University gets underway.
University Lofts, 215 Union St., is the site of the former C.A. Stuck & Sons Lumber office building.
Sitton, who also lives in the downtown lofts, said response was “overwhelming,” once prospective residents were able to view the units and understand the concept.
“Downtown sells itself, especially the growth we’re seeing downtown,” Sitton told The Sun. The excitement expressed by the local businesses resulted in a waiting list.
“And we tell people about Greensborough Village on the phone, and they just get so excited,” he said.
Though efforts to save at least part of the circa 1889 structure failed, rising in its place was a three-story mixed use development, including office and retail, in addition to micro-lofts, small living spaces ranging from 396 to 450-square-feet.
While that’s a small amount of space, it’s still enough for a full kitchen, a regular-sized bed, a living room and washer and dryer. Furniture is included, so all tenants need to do is bring their clothes. All utilities and computer access are included in the rental price, which ranges from $895 to $1,075, depending on the space and location within the development. Twelve-foot ceilings make the units feel more roomy.
While some housing designed for students is rented by the bed, with tenants sharing common areas, his clients tend to feel more comfortable with the independent microlofts, according to Sitton.
The University Lofts at Greensborough Village will include include a swimming pool.
While the microlofts are designed with ASU students in mind, local professionals, and even retirees reside in the heavily secured downtown building.
The Greensborough Village development is expected to be ready for tenants in the fall of 2022.
