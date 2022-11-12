JONESBORO — Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation hope to make a decision next week on whether to award a contract on an expensive project to reduce traffic congestion in Jonesboro.
The lone bid for the Martin Luther King Jr. extension project came in Wednesday at $61,110,470.78.
White River Materials of Batesville said it would take more than three years (1,144 calendar days) to complete the job.
The job is to widen the existing road, also known as Arkansas 18 Spur, starting at Interstate 555, and extend it north to connect to U.S. 49 at the Farvile Curve at Clinton School Road. The total project is 4.613 miles long, including the extension of the road north of Pacific Road.
In 2019, highway engineers estimated that giving motorists this eastern bypass would take about 5,000 vehicles per day off of Red Wolf Boulevard, or about a 12 percent reduction in traffic.
The stretch of road north of Highland Drive is now just a city street. But after this project is completed, it will become part of the state highway system and be maintained by ArDOT. Under terms of a partnership agreement approved in 2019, the city will take over responsibility for two roads that are now classified as state highways.
Jonesboro will take full responsibility for about 2.6 miles of Arkansas 141 (South Culberhouse Street) from Parker Road to Lawson Road. About 4.2 miles of Woodsprings Road from Parker Road to Arkansas 226 Spur will no longer be known as Arkansas 226.
ArDOT spokesman Dave G. Parker said officials will meet Monday to discuss whether to accept the bid on that, and numerous other project bids that were received on Wednesday.
Among them was a job in Lawrence and Craighead counties to replace 10 structures along Arkansas 230.
Robertson Contractors of Poplar Bluff, Mo., submitted the low bid of $20,571,500.62 for that job.
Robertson estimates it would take 585 calendar days to complete.
