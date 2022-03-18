BURDETTE — A Mississippi County jury convicted Marlon Tucker, 37, of a triple murder Thursday in the June 2020 shooting deaths of three people in Blytheville.
Tucker, of St. Louis, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of first-degree battery. Circuit Judge Charles Mooney Jr. followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Tucker to three life terms plus 65 years’ imprisonment.
On June, 27, 2020, Blytheville police responded to a shots-fired call. Officers arrived at 613 Parkway and found multiple gunshot victims.
Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said at the time that Oscar Lane, 54, died at the scene of the shooting while Joyce Adams, 54, and Virginia Bailey, 29, were also shot and died later at separate hospitals.
The fourth shooting victim recovered.
An investigation revealed that during a family gathering, an argument began. During this argument, Tucker became angry and began firing his gun at those attending.
Tucker was arrested in Jefferson County, Mo., Thompson said.
The shooting occurred during a fight among people attending a party at the home, but the suspect was not involved in the altercation, Thompson said.
“There is no explanation why (he) began shooting people,” and the suspect has not provided a motive, Thompson said.
He said Tucker was also suspected of stealing a vehicle from the scene of the shooting and driving to Missouri, where he was arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Curtis Walker Jr. and Gina M. Nelson, prosecuted the case for the 2nd Judicial District prosecutor’s office, according to a press release.
Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman praised the deputy prosecutors:
“Walker and Nelson – two times in two weeks – have successfully tried homicide cases and achieved first-degree murder convictions. Outstanding work. I’m thankful for their continued service. Since jury trials resumed in May 2021, this office has tried a dozen homicide cases in the 2nd Judicial District, and this is the fifth life sentence. Without doubt, our juries are making it clear that our communities won’t tolerate violence.”
