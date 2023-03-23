JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to hold a Kennett, Mo., woman on a temporary bond of $75,000 over a domestic disturbance.
Tysheanna Green, 20, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive by Jonesboro police.
Boling was awaiting paperwork before charging Green with first-degree criminal mischief, criminal trespass, being a felon in possession of a firearm and third-degree domestic battery. Two guns – a .40-caliber Glock and a 9 mm Smith & Wesson – were seized at the scene.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
William Wilson, 27, of Jonesboro, with failure to report as a sex offender; $75,000 bond.
Aubrey Garner, 29, of Jonesboro, with filing a false police report; $1,500 bond.
Joe Willie Bobo, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Bryan Caruthers, 34, of Blytheville, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Bryan Fraley, 52, of Bay, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while intoxicated (drugs), no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license; $10,000 bond.
Loyed Pruitt, 40, of Jonesboro, with theft of property/credit or debit card; $5,000 temporary bond.
Robert Randle, 38, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; remain in jail until March 30 court date.
Laquita Collins, 44, of Jonesboro, with theft of property/credit or debit cards; $5,000 temporary bond.
Lisa Larkin, 42, of Jonesboro, with second-degree battery and breaking or entering of a building; $50,000 bond.
Rebecca Parker, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Erika Swiercz, 27, of Bono, with probation violation and felony failure to appear; $15,000 bond or recognizance bond with proof of graduation from rehab center.
