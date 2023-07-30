Molecular survey helps Arkansas beekeepers protect colonies

Ph.D. student Leah Cuthill investigates the morphology and other characteristics of varroa mites, public enemy number one for honey bees in the U.S.

 Fred Miller / UA System Division of Agriculture

FAYETTEVILLE — Honeybee health is in decline in the United States and no single cause has been identified. Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station researchers conducted a molecular survey of managed honeybee colonies in Arkansas to identify parasites and pathogens contributing to this decline in the state.

Allen Szalanski, professor of entomology and insect geneticist for the experiment station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said Varroa destructor, a species of parasitic mites, was the top threat to Arkansas’ honeybees, based on the survey.

This is the second in a series of three stories about research into the fascinating and agriculturally important world of bees.