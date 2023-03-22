JONESBORO — Jonesboro police are investigating a report that the 25-year-old boyfriend of a victim’s mother was molesting the child.
Jonesboro police received a report Tuesday from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division involving a sexual assault that had already occurred.
The victim is a 3-year-old girl.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 2200 block of Hill Park Cove and stole a 9 mm Glock handgun valued at $500.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday evening that his vehicle was stolen from his workplace in the 5600 block of East Highland Drive. The 2014 Ford Escape is valued at $5,000.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro man, who lives in the 2000 block of Jamestown Drive, told police Tuesday afternoon that he was scammed of money for a deposit to a Las Vegas hotel room. He said he sent the sham company a check for $2,030.
Double E Body Shop, 92 Craighead Road 402, told sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning that a vehicle was stolen from the business. The 2009 Chevrolet Impala is valued at $5,000.
