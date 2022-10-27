Harrison

JONESBORO — A woman beat her 5-year-old son with an extension cord, kicked and punched him, a police detective said in court documents.

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Charniquilla Harrison, 26, of Jonesboro with second-degree domestic battering. He set bond at $75,000.

