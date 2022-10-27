JONESBORO — A woman beat her 5-year-old son with an extension cord, kicked and punched him, a police detective said in court documents.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Charniquilla Harrison, 26, of Jonesboro with second-degree domestic battering. He set bond at $75,000.
Police were notified Monday after the child arrived at Fox Meadow Elementary School with “lots of injuries,” Detective Adam Hampton said in a probable cause affidavit.
Several members of Harrison’s family were in the courtroom as Fowler conducted her hearing, asking what had happened.
“I’ll just let you know that the particulars are extremely disturbing,” Fowler responded. He informed them that the child is in the custody of the Arkansas Division of Child and Family Services. While Harrison is under a no-contact order, the judge told her relatives that they have the right to visit him.
“The little boy said that his mom beats him all the time with the cord and she keeps it in the living room closet,” Hampton wrote. He said the child had marks on his face that were shaped like the cord. Welts and marks from the cord were visible on his torso, arms and legs, Hampton continued. “We also noticed swelling on his hand and legs and he told me that his moma kicks him and punches him as well. He had lots of bruises all over his back and stomach of various healing stages.”
Second-degree domestic battering carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Harrison was ordered to appear Dec. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
