JONESBORO — A 45-year-old Jonesboro woman told police on Friday morning that her 15-year-old son choked her and “destroyed the house” in the 700 block of West Jefferson Avenue.
The victim said the boy got angry when she refused to give him $40.
She said the boy grabbed her by the neck and threw her into a chair.
The boy left before police arrived.
In other police reports:
Shirley Krech, 47, of Gosnell, was killed at 9:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 21st and Marguerite streets in Blytheville when she was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the Arkansas State Police.
A 56-year-old Mountain Home woman told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday that someone broke into a mobile home she owns and stole multiple items in the 400 block of Craighead Road 361. The items were valued at $1,700.
A 47-year-old Leachville man told deputies Saturday multiple items were stolen from a house owned by his mother in the 200 block of Craighead Road 831 in Black Oak. Taken were catalytic converters, a sewing machine, a washing machine, a three-wheeler, a generator, three televisions, a trailer and a wedding dress. The total amount of the items is listed at $8,100.
NEA Creative Concrete reported a trailer was broken into and tools and construction equipment were stolen in the 1600 block of Duncan Road. The total amount of the items taken is $5,000.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man told police Sunday morning that someone broke into his vehicle and stole items in the 1800 block of Aggie Road. Stolen were a Ruger 9 mm handgun and an unknown amount of cash.
An 18-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her 32-year-old boyfriend assaulted her Saturday morning in the 1800 block of Kendal Street. Police said the victim suffered bruising and lacerations to the face and a clump of hair was pulled from her scalp.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his 2017 Ford Explorer was stolen from his driveway on Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Hester Street. The vehicle is valued at $27,000.
Police arrested Gloria Chambers, 34, of the 200 block of Lamesa Street, on Friday at Walmart, 1911 W. Parker Road, on suspicion of shoplifting, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented