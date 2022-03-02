MONETTE — A head-on collision claimed the lives of five people Tuesday night on Arkansas 18, according to Mayor Bob Blankenship.
A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Jacob Lee, 19, of Manila, was traveling east on Arkansas 18, west of East Drew Street in the inner lane, according to an Arkansas State Police fatality report. A 2019 Dodge Caravan, driven by David Davis, 58, of Blytheville, was traveling west. While negotiating a curve, the Malibu crossed the centerline traveling through the turning lane and into the westbound inner lane, striking the Caravan head-on, the report said.
Passengers in the Malibu, Wallace Thomas, 83, of Blytheville, and John Shipley, 72, of Steele, Mo., also died at the scene.
A passenger in the Caravan, Daniel Spray, 40, of Rector, also died.
The accident occurred at about 6:10 p.m., Blankenship said. He said after 50 years of working as a firefighter and first-responder, the scene was terrible.
“It’s the worst I’ve seen in more than 50 years,” Blankenship said.
He said Monette, Lake City and Caraway police departments responded to the accident, as well as deputies from the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police. Emerson Ambulance also was at the scene.
Trooper Tanner Middlecoff wrote that conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.
