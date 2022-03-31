JONESBORO — A Monette man pled guilty in March to second-degree sexual assault.
On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Dan Ritchey sentenced Stephen Ross Ward, 48, to two years in the state Department of Corrections and gave him a four-year suspended sentence.
Ward must also register as a sex offender.
He was fined $690.
The victim told investigators that Ward began sexually abusing her when she was 16 in 2019.
She said she stayed with Ward and his wife, who are related to her, when the assault began.
In the affidavit, Ward admitted to touching the victim inappropriately. The vicitim said she asked Ward to stop every time he did so, according to a probable cause affidavit by Special Agent Mike McNeill.
