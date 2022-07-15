MONETTE
Monette residents rejoiced on Thursday morning at the grounding breaking and reception for Monette Manor Nursing Home, which was destroyed by a horrific tornado last December.
On the night of Dec. 10, 2021, a tornado touched down in Craighead County near County Road 403 at Lawson Road and moved quickly northeast toward Monette, where it hit the nursing home and left one resident dead, before moving on to Leachville and claiming yet another life.
According to the National Weather Service, the EF4 tornado started in Craighead County and stretched all the way to Obion County, Tenn., which created a path of devastation 80.3 miles long with a maximum width of 1,800 yards.
But luckily many of the town’s residents were in their safe spots thanks to warnings from local meteorologists 20 minutes before the tornadoes struck.
In the aftermath, a total of eight tornadoes were reported in Northeast Arkansas on that tragic Friday night and sadly, in the end, two people had died from their injuries – one in Monette, 94-year-old Monette Manor resident Golden Wes Hembrey and another in Leachville, 52-year-old Dollar General Assistant Manager June Pennington of Manila.
Pard Ford said she can still remember watching the news with her husband at her home in Jonesboro when Ryan Vaughan, KAIT Region 8 StormTEAM meteorologist, made the terrifying tornado announcement.
Ford’s mother, 86-year-old Violet England, was in the nursing home when the tornado hit.
“As soon as Vaughan said there was a tornado that had hit the nursing home in Monette, we loaded up and headed that way,” Ford recalled. “We had to park at the Jordans and walk the rest of the way.”
Ford said that when they finally found her mother, she was still in her room hiding under her blanket.
“She was terrified, but amazingly she didn’t have a scratch,” she recalled.
By the next day, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told the Sun that about 20 people had been trapped and several were injured, noting that the rest of the 68 nursing home residents had been taken first to the Buffalo Island Central Senior High School and later moved to various nursing homes throughout Northeast Arkansas.
At first responders had trouble with communications during the Monette search and rescue operation due to the loss of a cell tower as well.
However, the damage left in the wake of disaster and debris that night also spawned many local, state and federal relief efforts including makeshift distribution centers and shelters at local churches, schools and community centers across the area.
Volunteers, donations and supplies poured in from all over the nation as well, with donations overwhelming the distribution centers. People came from all across the United States helping out however they could.
The tragedy brought the communities together as many residents and community leaders were reminded that kindness and love for neighbors was still alive.
It has been seven months since that devastating night, and things are finally getting back to normal, according to Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship, who said on Thursday morning that he was tickled to death about the progress that has been made in his town.
“It’s bittersweet because we have lost so much, yet we are gaining a lot too. The new nursing home is going to be awesome,” he said, noting that there are 87 residents waiting to return to Monette and the new facility will have plenty of room to accommodate them and many more as it will hold 180 residents with features such as more private rooms, a hospice wing, an isolation wing and a lot of new equipment.
Several residents and faculty members from the nursing home were on hand to celebrate the new Monette Manor on Thursday, along with several others from across the county, including Mayor Blankenship and County Judge Day.
England, who was not only a resident at the time of the tornado, but also the reigning Monette Manor Queen, even wore her tiara and sash to the event.
England became queen in February of 2020 before COVID-19 hit and retains her title since she has not been able to pass on her crown.
The owners of the Monette Manor Nursing Home, Bud Bulloch and Rick Sampson, both gave short speeches before the groundbreaking ceremony. They expressed their appreciation and support for the community.
They were joined by Genevieve Lane, former owner of Monette Manor.
Lane said she still remembered when they opened the nursing home in May of 1975. She sold it to Bulloch and Sampson in 1998.
Bulloch said that he and Sampson have been partners for many years, and they also owned a nursing home in Harrisburg together.
He said they plan to complete construction on this project and a residential housing project that they started before they tornado hit at the same time.
Sampson said the new facility is budgeted at a cost of $9.5 million.
The new facility will be 33,000 square feet, which is more than twice the size of the old facility, which was only 15,000 square feet.
While the insurance didn’t cover as much of the cost as they would have liked to make the improvements they wanted, he said he and Bulloch decided to make a substantial investment.
“We were lucky enough to find an architect who was willing to work with us to make the new facility what we want,” Sampson said.
So, they took the features they liked from the old plans and made the improvements they always wanted, he said, noting that it was going to cost a lot more, but it was worth the investment.
There is no shelter added in the new plans, as they chose to reinforce the walls instead. Sampson reiterated that this is an opportunity for them to take this and that from the old plans and build something great to help their staff, patients and the community.
