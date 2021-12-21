MONETTE — With the Christmas holiday around the corner, Monette is finding some much-needed calm as the cleanup of storm damage is almost finished and major repairs can soon begin.
Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship said on Tuesday morning that he feels very blessed by the amount of support the city has received over the last week and a half as donations and volunteers have poured into the city since it was hit by a tornado Dec. 10.
“This has really made me feel blessed and proud to be an American,” Blankenship said. “We have had calls, volunteers and donations from all across the United States.”
He said the cleanup in Monette is about 95 percent done and there are no teams on the ground at the moment through the county office.
“All that is left to do is a little yard work and some roofing,” Blankenship said. “We are having to call in professional tree services to finish clearing trees. The trees that are left are so massive that we want them to be cut up by professionals on account of safety reasons.”
Sen. John Boozman visited Monette, Leachville and Trumann Monday as well. He wanted to see firsthand the extent of the damage, progress of the clean-up and recovery efforts after the tornadoes.
Blankenship said Boozman was amazed by the efforts and told him it was awesome to see the way people have come together to help their neighbors.
Boozman and Sen. Tom Cotton – along with Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman – wrote President Joe Biden urging him to support Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s request for a major disaster declaration for Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties due to extensive tornado damage on Dec. 10, according to a press release issued by Boozman’s office on Tuesday.
“The resourcefulness and resilience of Arkansans in recent months has been impressive, however, as losses mount, the people of our great state hope the federal government will join in these restoration efforts. Federal government resources are critical in the immediate aftermath of these devastating events, and coordination between the federal government and state and local officials is crucial to begin the process of recovery and rebuilding,” the Arkansas delegation wrote in the letter.
Hutchinson said in his weekly media update Tuesday that completed estimates have been submitted to FEMA and he believes the estimates meet the amounts needed for federal funds with more than 375 homes lost. He hopes to have an answer by Christmas.
FEMA came to Monette last week and did an evaluation of the damages. Blankenship added, “We should find out sometime this week or next if they are declaring us a disaster area.”
The Monette Manor nursing home was declared a total loss by the insurance company a few days ago, Blankenship added. Architects are already working on how to clear the site and will be rebuilding it as soon as possible, he said.
“It is just unreal the amount of support we received.” Blankenship said. “We can’t be thankful enough to everyone that contributed to the cause. We are so full of donations that we have had to start distributing it to other places that need help and the people can still come get what they need as well. There is more than enough.”
Speaking on the donations, Blankenship recalled stories that really touched him such as a man from Oklahoma City who loaded his personal truck with cases of water and dropped them off at the donation center.
“When we asked him what organization he was with,” Blankenship said, “the man said that he wasn’t with any organization. He told me that he had lived through these type of disasters and just wanted to help because he knew what it was like.”
Blankenship said he has been so moved by all the support that he is planning on writing his own article about the relief efforts to thank everyone.
“At this point,” Blankenship added, “I couldn’t even give names because so many people helped that if I tried to list them all, I would just miss too many names.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.