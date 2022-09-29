JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that someone entered her residence in the 2000 block of Sheffield Cove and stole her husband’s guns and money.
Taken were a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun, a .32-caliber revolver, about 5 pounds of silver valued at $1,000 and $7 in cash.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday evening that someone entered her residence in the 2000 block of Ozark Drive and took items. Stolen were clothing valued at $3,000 and a vacuum cleaner valued at $800.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday evening that someone entered her residence in the 500 block of North Caraway Road and stole items. Taken were two gaming controllers valued at $120 and earphones valued at $45.
An employee at Subway, 2302 E. Johnson Ave., told police Tuesday afternoon that a customer paid her bill with a counterfeit $100 bill.
A 42-year-old Pocahontas man told police Tuesday afternoon that tools he was using a residence in the 3000 block of Colony Drive were stolen. The tools are valued at $1,380.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that someone entered her residence in the 800 block of Cate Avenue and stole a back pack valued at $100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.