JONESBORO — Circuit Judge Randy Philhours reduced the prison sentence Wednesday for Flando Montgomery, of Marion, from 55 years in prison to 40 years.
According to a court docket, Montgomery will get credit for 815 days he served in jail.
Convicted murderers can be paroled after serving 70 percent of their sentence, meaning Montgomery could be eligible for parole in 26 years.
Keith Chrestman, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, declined to comment Wednesday on the judge reducing Montgomery’s sentence.
Montgomery was convicted on June 25 in Circuit Court first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated robbery, six counts of aggravated assault and one count of battery, according to the 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Malcolm Jemison, 16, died after being shot four times in the back on Jan. 2, 2019, at 3516 Galaxy St. in Jonesboro.
Quenterius Finch, 25; Cedric Finch, 30; and Chauncey Thomas, 23, all of Jonesboro, were also shot.
Montgomery testified that he and Taurus Bedford, of Turrell, went to the residence to buy marijuana on Jan. 2, 2019.
Montgomery denied being involved in the shootings.
In a letter to Philhours dated Monday, Montgomery proclaimed his innocence, saying his confession to the police was made “for the safety of my family.”
He concluded with, “I just ask you and God to do everything in you all’s power to help me out of this situation that I am in.”
During its investigation, the Jonesboro Police Department discovered that two men went to a residence in the 3500 block of Galaxy Street to purchase marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit. Bedford and Montgomery returned to the home with intentions to rob the occupants.
Three enhancements were included in prosecutor’s formal filing for the trial, seeking to increase his sentence alleging Montgomery was engaging in violent criminal group activity, committing a felony with a firearm and committing a criminal offense in the presence of a child.
Montgomery’s murder trial was scheduled and rescheduled a half-dozen times, at least four times prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
