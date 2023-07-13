JONESBORO — Major crime reports and arrests decreased in Jonesboro in 2023 compared with June 2022, according to the June monthly report from the Jonesboro Police Department.
Chief Rick Elliott said Wednesday the numbers are fairly consistent over the past three years.
He said crimes against persons are decreasing and property crimes are down, too.
“Things have been pretty steady,” Elliott said, “with no peaks.”
He said the implementation of a “calling tree,” which allows callers to choose which department they wish to speak to, has eased the load for dispatchers.
As far as new hires and applicants, he said he expects to hire six new officers by the end of the month – three already certified and three who will have to attend a police academy.
“We’re 16 short today. That many holes puts a strain on staff,” Elliott said.
The following are statistics included in the report. (In all references, the first number is for 2023, and the second number is for 2022)
Arrests
Offenses
Crimes against persons: 34, 41
Crimes against property: 403, 535
Crimes of proactive policing: 279, 365
E-911 calls
Total calls received: 13,717, 12,728
Non-emergency: 6,920, 7,484
Real Time Crime
Camera references: 135, 81
Calls for service
JPD dispatches: 5,483, 5,856
Incident reports: 984, 1,043
Warrants served: 322, 414
CID
Internet Crimes Against Children
Digital evidence exams: 37, 28
Search warrants served: 25, 16
Traffic enforcement
Street accidents: 241, 219
Private property accidents: 89, 48
Fatality accidents: one, one
Traffic stops: 1,665, 1,738
Written citations: 296, 483
Driving while intoxicated: 34, 19
Recruiting/ retention
Applications received: 27, nine
Internal affairs
