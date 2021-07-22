JONESBORO — Once again, deteriorating conditions in a vacant, iconic building in downtown Jonesboro have raised concerns.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver ordered closing the sidewalk surrounding the old Citizens Bank building at Main Street and Washington Avenue because of fear falling debris from the building could strike pedestrians.
The sidewalk remained closed Thursday afternoon.
Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director, said the mayor hopes to meet next week with the people who are trying to redevelop the structure.
The pair of buildings that share one wall have been vacant for more than a decade. As many as seven different entities had ownership of the buildings, land or parking lots associated with it.
A real estate transfer in late July 2020, brought some hope for redeveloping the landmark, which is across the street from the Craighead County Courthouse.
Andrew Leslie Smith of Little Rock gained title to the land beneath the seven-story tower, but not to the building itself.
Smith paid $495,000 to the Sol Heinemann and Katherine Heinemann Trust for the land.
Jerry Halsey Jr., managing partner of Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group, the company that is in charge of marketing the property, said last year Smith’s purchase was a significant development. But he said several more things still needed to happen before actual redevelopment could begin.
Efforts to contract principals with the real estate company Thursday were unsuccessful.
Copenhaver’s predecessor, Harold Perrin, also worked for years to find a solution. In 2014, Perrin ordered the sidewalk on the Washington Avenue side closed because pieces of the facade on the two-story structure were deteriorating and falling.
In 2016, the state land commissioner tried to auction the tower in an effort to collect $42,000 in back taxes, but there were no bids.
