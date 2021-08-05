JONESBORO — A bankruptcy judge in Little Rock this week approved the sale of another property interest belonging to former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday.
Holliday, who filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in October, also awaits trial on federal criminal charges that he stole more than $1.5 million in county funds during the first half of 2020. He was arrested in June 2020, after county officials learned money was missing, and accused him of transferring that money into his personal accounts.
Chapter 7 protection allows a debtor to reorganize debt obligations or eliminate unsecured debts. Holliday claimed $3.8 million in debts and only $1.6 million in assets when he filed for court protection.
An online auction of Holliday’s real estate and personal property produced $782,333.75 in gross sales, a report to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas shows.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Phyllis M. Jones has previously ruled that money Holliday owes the county cannot be discharged.
And the court-appointed bankruptcy trustee has argued Holliday should get no debt relief because of fraud.
On Tuesday, Jones approved the sale of Holliday’s minority interest in Infinite Blazer LLC, doing business as Orville’s Men’s Store. Corey Ladyman, majority owner of Orville’s, will pay $11,000 to purchase Holliday’s stock. When he filed for bankruptcy, Holliday indicated his 40 percent interest in the business was worth $80,000. The sale is free and clear of any liens, Hamilton M. Mitchell, the trustee, said in a court document.
Another former business partner, Rose Hankins of Total Healthcare LLC, formerly doing business as Twisted Foods, was awarded a $2.5 million judgment, which Jones said also can’t be discharged through the bankruptcy.
Still pending is an adversary complaint by Kapitus Servicing Inc., part of a lending company that claims Holliday and Total Healthcare obtained more than $500,000 in loans by fraud. A hearing on that matter is scheduled for Aug. 17 in the bankruptcy court in Jonesboro. Holliday’s federal criminal trial is set for Oct. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.