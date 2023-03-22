JONESBORO — A 78-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that someone entered his outdoor garage and stole items in the 1300 block of Daybreak Drive.
The victim said tools, a lawnmower, battery cables and other items had a total value of $10,743.
In a separate report, a 42-year-old Jonesboro woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree battery and breaking or entering a structure on Monday morning after she kicked in a door and cut a man in the 1500 block of Danny Drive.
The 22-year-old man suffered severe lacerations to his left hand, according to the police report.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that a dishwasher was stolen from a home being constructed in the 5300 block of Yukon Drive. The dishwasher’s value is a $500 and damage to a countertop is listed at $600.
A 22-year-old Walnut Ridge man told Jonesboro police Monday afternoon that someone entered his pickup truck in the 600 block of Southwest Drive and stole a tool. The sawzall is valued at $150.
Jonesboro police arrested a 29-year-old resident of the 100 block of North Rogers Street on Monday morning at the front desk of the police department on suspicion of filing a false police report.
A 60-year-old Trumann woman told police someone stole her wallet at her job at St. Elizabeth’s place, 3010 Middlefield Drive, and used a credit card to get $93 in cash.
