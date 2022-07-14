JONESBORO — FNC Bank at 2631 Race St. provided information to Jonesboro police Wednesday morning regarding large amounts of money that had been withdrawn from three customers’ accounts using ATM withdrawals, according to a Jonesboro police report.
One customer had $20,435.06 withdrawn from his account; another had $16,040.82 withdrawn from his account; and a third man had $12,156.78 withdrawn from his account.
Police are investigating the thefts, which are believed to have occurred in April or May.
In other JPD reports:
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday night that someone cut the lock on her storage unit in the 200 block of North Main Street and stole items. Household wares, a washer and dryer, lawn equipment, fishing equipment, tools, a bicycle and propane tanks were taken with a total value of $750.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that someone entered her unlocked vehicle in the 2100 block of North Culberhouse Street and stole items. Taken were two passports and $300 in cash.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that her residence in the 500 block of Joy Lane was broken into and properties were damaged. A $250 rear bedroom window was shattered, a $400 television was smashed to the floor, a $200 television was spray-painted, $1,000 in cash was stolen, $1,600 in household goods were damaged and various walls and doors were spray-painted.
A second residence in the 500 block of Joy Lane was also reported broken into on Wednesday morning. A 30-year-old resident told police mattresses and the front door were spray-painted, a television was damaged, Roku televisions, valued at $500 were taken and furniture was smashed.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 2200 block of North Culberhouse Street and stole her wallet that contained debit and her drivers license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.